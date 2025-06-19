Fans mentioned their love for the show's dedication to Dante's character and the stylish visuals of the demons he encounters.

Speaking to Esquire, Shankar spoke out about how the first season was quite personal and, more importantly, reflective of the way he "saw the world" back in 2001.

"Season 1 is about how we all lost something as children, and we spend the rest of our lives trying to reclaim it or find it or heal from it," he explained.

Shankar acknowledged that his plan for season 1 of Devil May Cry was to make it a "gateway drug", to pull people in and keep them invested in the world and set-up. However, for season 2, he plans to pivot.

"The storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show."

Fans of the franchise will know very well how significant Virgil is as a character, and how he'll fit into season 2 may already be clear for some fans.

But with Shankar's comments, it wouldn't be too surprising at all if his plans for the character come out totally left-field.

Shankar also shared that he had serious goals- namely to "body" Arcane and surpass its viewership.

"Arcane is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of Devil May Cry, I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool."

Fortunately, the wait shouldn't be too long. While there has been no release date confirmed for season 2, we do know that it's coming, thanks to Netflix confirming it via social media in April of this year.

Devil May Cry season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.