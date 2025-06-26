It would be an understatement to say that Solo Leveling is well-loved. It not only shot into popularity with its first season back in early 2024, but the fervour behind the series tripled during the airing of its second season earlier this year.

Our own David Opie has argued that the series will change anime forever.

With such high praise, it was only a matter of time before a physical copy of the award-winning anime series would hit the marketplace.

Not only that, but Solo Leveling fans have something a little extra on offer: season 1 Blu-ray Limited Edition.

If you're a huge fan of the series, splurging a little more to get some extra goodies sounds like a good idea.

Solo Leveling season 2. Crunchyroll

The plot focuses on Sung Jinwoo, a fledgling hunter who is bestowed with magical abilities that empower him to battle and vanquish monsters.

But there is one small, teensy problem: Jinwoo is not the best hunter in the world.

Things end up changing for the better for him with his new powers, but it's an uphill battle for our hero.

One way you can uncover more about the show for yourself is by purchasing the Solo Leveling season 1 Blu-ray.

Fans will be able to purchase Blu-ray, DVD, and SteelBook editions of Solo Leveling season 1 from select stores in the UK, such as Amazon, Zavvi and HMV. They'll also be able to obtain a copy via Crunchyroll's e-commerce store.

Solo Leveling season 1 and season 2 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.