When is Strictly Come Dancing 2018 on TV? Celebrities, judges and everything we know about series 16

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 is airing this autumn with more sequins, sparkle and salsa than ever.

With new professional dancers and a big list of celebrities ready to hit the ballroom, here’s everything you need to know about series 16 of the biggest and most glitzy show on TV.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2018 on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC1 on Saturday 24th November at 6.50pm

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing celebrities for 2018?

Meet the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 right here.

And watch EXCLUSIVE interviews with off the couples here…

Who are the judges on Strictly Come Dancing?

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

In a recent interview, Craig seemed to let slip that this year would be the “same judges…I think it is a great team and it was really good last year, I can’t wait to get back into it.”

Read more about the Strictly Come Dancing judges here

Who are the professional dancers on Strictly 2018? And which pros have left the show?

The full list of Strictly pros for the upcoming series has been confirmed – and there are plenty of old, and some new, faces taking to the ballroom this year.

The three brand new pros joining the BBC1 show are: Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima.

The pros have already been busy in rehearsals, and have even posted a big group photo of the lot of them in training:

However, previous series pros Chloe Hewitt and Brendan Cole won’t be back for 2018.

Who are the couples on Strictly Come Dancing?

Meet this year’s pairs…

When does Strictly Come Dancing end?

There are usually 13 live weeks of Strictly per series, with the show finishing around a week or so before Christmas. So a bit of guesswork and maths lead us to believe that the Strictly 2018 final could well fall on the weekend of Saturday 15th December.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed? And how can I get tickets?

Strictly is filmed at Elstree Studios, apart from one week of the year where the show decamps to Blackpool for a special episode at the Tower Ballroom.

You can find out more about how to apply for Strictly tickets by clicking here.

Who’s presenting Strictly?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back in the ballroom this autumn to present the biggest show on TV.

Is It Takes Two back too?

Yes! Catch it Monday to Thursday on BBC2 from 6.30pm, with an extended episode from 6pm every Friday.

Are there any new dance styles this series?

In a move away from traditional ballroom, Strictly has introduced a brand new ‘Couple’s Choice’ category for series 16. This means couples will have their pick from three dances to show off their celebrity’s skill set: Contemporary, Street/Commercial and Theatre/Jazz.