With more couples and a longer run, producers felt that the show needed some fresh styles on the dance floor.

The three new dance styles are:

Contemporary – takes inspiration from ballet, lyrical and modern dance

Street/Commercial – covers all styles of urban dance as well as allowing couples to go in a more pop, commercial direction

Theatre/Jazz – very much the style of musical theatre, includes elements of tap, soft shoe, burlesque and jazz

Only nine dances have been part of Strictly since the very first series in 2004 – The Waltz, Cha Cha Cha, Quickstep, Rumba, Tango, Jive, Foxtrot, Paso Doble and Samba.

More like this

Dances such as the Salsa, Charleston and Argentine Tango were added in later years.

Advertisement

Strictly will reveal its new couples on Saturday 8th September at 7.35pm on BBC1.