Judging by previous years, the first official announcement is still several months away, but out in the celeb-sphere there will be a famous face or two currently keeping schtum about their autumn schedule.

Although the professional line-up has already been announced, we are still waiting on confirmation that judges Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year's new Head Judge Shirley Ballas are returning to the panel.

Names including Chris Kamara and Anneka Rice are amongst the celebrities who have been rumoured to be hitting the ballroom this year for the show's 16th series.

More like this

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 in the autumn