How to get audience tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

After last year’s mid-lockdown series required a radically scaled back approach, Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will once again welcome a studio audience to watch the glitz and glamour unfold at Elstree.

Of course, while restrictions are currently lifted, precautions will still need to be taken to minimise risk to guests as well as the show’s hard-working crew and the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

Therefore, space will be limited and allocated in groups of four, allowing families and household groups to enjoy the Strictly experience together from cabaret tables or balcony seating.

Indeed, the Strictly producers are only accepting applicants in groups of four this year – no more, no less – and tickets are not transferable to anyone whose name is not stated on them.

Read on for more details on how Strictly Come Dancing tickets are allocated.

How do I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing?

Tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 have been handed out in a random prize draw, which sadly closed at 10pm on Wednesday 25th August, meaning no one else will be able to put their name forward this year.

If you applied for tickets while the draw was open but were not chosen, don’t lose hope just yet as you will be kept on a waiting list in the event that more become available.

Details about the annual Christmas special are yet to be revealed, but it’s possible that fans might be able to bag a spot in the studio audience for that one-off show, depending on how the pandemic develops in the coming weeks and months.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly is filmed mostly at Elstree Studios, although before the pandemic it did head up to Blackpool for a special episode in which the couples perform at the Tower Ballroom.

Unfortunately, due to complications posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackpool week was cancelled in 2020 and will not be making a return this year either.

Executive producer Sarah James told The Daily Mirror: “We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”

