In a recent interview, Craig Revel Horwood seemed to let slip that this year would be the "same judges...I think it is a great team and it was really good last year, I can't wait to get back into it."

Although the BBC haven't yet announced the return of all four judges, it looks as though Craig beat them to it.

Here's who we can expect to see back on the line-up this autumn:

Shirley Ballas joined Strictly last year as the new Head Judge, replacing much-loved Len Goodman on the panel.

She quickly got a 10 from viewers and she settled in to the show – even if some, like former Strictly professional Joanne Clifton – thought she could be a bit too technical at times.

Back in May, Shirley revealed that she had been "verbally asked" to return this year, and let's hope she's now signing that contract.

An original Strictly judge from day one, it looks like Craig Revel Horwood will also be returning to the ballroom this year.

RadioTimes.com readers voted Craig as their favourite judge last series, which is no mean feat seeing as he landed in a bit of controversy when he gave Aston Merrygold a 4 for one of his routines.

However he won people over when he came out from behind the desk to worship at the feet of Debbie McGee, and even did a flawless Bruno Tonioli impression - including spectacular pratfall.

Controversial Craig comments have come early this year, with the judge saying that this series of Strictly will be better without former pro Brendan Cole...

For the first time ever, original judge Bruno Tonioli missed an episode of Strictly Come Dancing last year.

At the time, a Strictly spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule. He will be back as normal for our Halloween special and the rest of the series.”

He was sorely missed for the week he was off; here's hoping he'll be back on the Strictly panel for 2018.

Darcey Bussell joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 and has been a calming presence on the panel ever since.

She recently became Dame Darcey Bussell after being named in the New Year Honours list, saying she was was “truly humbled”, and dedicated her damehood to “all the dance organisations that I am so fortunate to be a part of”.

Hopefully she'll also still be a part of Strictly, too!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn