Sir Ringo said: "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love."

Gibb dedicated his knighthood to his late brothers and band members Robin and Maurice, adding that he felt "humbled and proud".

"It is as much theirs as it is mine," the 71-year-old singer said. "The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life."

Bussell, who is being honoured for her services to dance, said she was "truly humbled", and dedicated her damehood to "all the dance organisations that I am so fortunate to be a part of".

The trio are joined by ex-deputy PM Nick Clegg and War Horse author Michael Morpurgo, who have also been knighted, while Rick Stein, ex-Vogue editor Alexandra Schulman, Hugh Laurie and Susan Hampshire become CBEs.

Eamonn Holmes, who was voted as Radio Times readers' favourite breakfast TV presenter of all time earlier this year, receives an OBE, recognising his 37-year career in broadcasting.

You can see the full list of New Year's Honours for 2018 here.