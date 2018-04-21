"Strictly will be better without Brendan," Horwood told The Mirror at the launch of the Bat Out of Hell musical, adding: "more fool him."

He continued: "The show's done him wonders. It's done us all wonders. It's been fantastic. I would never complain about it. It's given us all platforms on which to stand.

"How many dancers in their life get a job that will last 15 years? Not many. Be grateful."

Strictly fans were devastated to hear that professional Brendan Cole would not be returning to the series when it returns later this year, after the star, who has appeared in every season since its inception in 2004, made a tearful appearance on ITV's Lorraine to announce his departure.

He said that the show's bosses “made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show”.

Good Morning Britain presenter and former Strictly contestant Charlotte Hawkins said earlier this year that she fears that Brendan's decision to stick up for her on the show may have factored into the decision not to renew his contract, adding that she doesn't think the show will be the same without him.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year