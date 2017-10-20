A Strictly spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule. He will be back as normal for our Halloween special and the rest of the series.”

Tonioli will be missing both of the shows on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd October.

The BBC has said that no one will be stepping in to replace Tonioli at the judges’ table, so contestants will be competing to impress the remaining trio: Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell.