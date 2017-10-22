And it’s fair to see that he was sorely missed.

And in our special RadioTimes.com poll thousands of voters overwhelmingly revealed that they preferred the series with Bruno at the judges’ table, with 85% of responders (at time of writing) saying they missed him from the panel and just 15% enjoying the unusual peace and quiet.

Still, we’ll have Bruno back for next Saturday’s Strictly (he’s not in tonight’s results show either), and in the meantime his spirit lives on through fellow judge Craig’s peerless impression last night.

Fab-u-lous, darling.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 tonight (Sunday 22nd October) at 7.15pm