Strictly fans REALLY missed Bruno Tonioli in last night’s episode
The Italian judge was absent for work commitments, and even a peerless impression from Craig Revel Horwood couldn’t fill his shoes.
Last night’s Strictly Come Dancing was full of great performances, from Mollie and AJ’s elegant Viennese waltz and Jonnie and Oti’s Quickstep to Anton and Ruth’s Strictly Ballroom-inspired samba.
But throughout the night, one of the most entertaining performers of all was sadly absent – judge Bruno Tonioli, missing his first show EVER (in fifteen years!) because of prior work commitments on the US series Dancing with the Stars, and leaving just three judges (Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Darcey Bussell) to mark the celebrity contestants while he was away.
And it’s fair to see that he was sorely missed.
And in our special RadioTimes.com poll thousands of voters overwhelmingly revealed that they preferred the series with Bruno at the judges’ table, with 85% of responders (at time of writing) saying they missed him from the panel and just 15% enjoying the unusual peace and quiet.
Still, we’ll have Bruno back for next Saturday’s Strictly (he’s not in tonight’s results show either), and in the meantime his spirit lives on through fellow judge Craig’s peerless impression last night.
More like this
Fab-u-lous, darling.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 tonight (Sunday 22nd October) at 7.15pm