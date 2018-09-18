Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for first live show of 2018

What are all the couples moving to in week one? Here's everything you need to know...

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

The rhinestones are almost ready and tans applied, meaning only one thing: it’s almost time the celebrities took to the Strictly Come Dancing stage for their first competitive dance!

But what routines will they be trying to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell with?

Below is the full list of dances and songs the celebrities and professional dancers will be performing in week one of Strictly…

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 first dances revealed

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

16521642-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Viennese Waltz to Perfect by Ed Sheeran featuring Beyoncé

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

16521655-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Cha Cha Cha to Ain’t No Love (Ain’t Not Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden

16521668-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Foxtrot to Top Cat Theme by Hoyt Curtin

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 18/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 18th SEPT 2018*** Janette Manrara, Dr Ranj Singh - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston TL

Cha Cha Cha to How Will I Know by Whitney Houston

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

16521685-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Cha Cha Cha to Lullaby by Sigala featuring Paloma Faith

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

16529371-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Samba to Soul Limbo by Booker T and The M.G.’s. This could be the dance to watch this weekend, with Oti previously pulling off a perfect samba with Danny Mac, with the performance awarded 40 points by the judges in 2016.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

16529387-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Jive to Take On Me by A-Ha

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec

16524515-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Cha Cha Cha to Kiss by Tom Jones

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez

Waltz to When We Were Young by Adele

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard

16521745-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Waltz to I’m Kissing You by Des’ree

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova

16521770-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Waltz to Take It To The Limit by The Eagles

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

16521796-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Quickstep to Dancing by Kylie Minogue

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke

16522514-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima

Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Strictly Come Dancing is on 6.15pm Saturday, BBC1

