Who is new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe?

Pro dancer Johannes Radebe is already a Strictly star at home in South Africa

South African dancer Johannes Radebe is one of three new professionals revealed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

Name: Johannes Radebe

Age: 31

Twitter: @jojo_radebe

Instagram: @johannesradebe

Bio: Johannes Radebe has already proved himself in Strictly spin-off Dancing with the Stars South Africa, where he was part of the professional line-up for two seasons – both times reaching the final.

The South African is a two-time Professional South African Latin Champion, and three-time South African Amateur Latin Champion. He is a dancer with the Afro Arimba Dance Company.

He says: “Joining Strictly Come Dancing is one of the greatest achievements of my dancing career. It is such an honour to be chosen to be a part of an incredible cast and be part of one of the biggest shows that is celebrated worldwide. I cannot wait to get started and experience the magic with the UK!”