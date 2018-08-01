When is Strictly Come Dancing 2018 on TV? Celebrities, judges and everything we know about series 16

From new professional dancers to key dates and live shows, here's everything you need to know about this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 begins this autumn with more sequins, sparkle and salsa than ever.

With new professional dancers and a big list of celebrities ready to hit the ballroom, here’s everything you need to know about series 16 of the biggest and most glitzy show on TV.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2018 on TV?

Although an official return air date and time hasn’t been confirmed, what we do know is that the pre-recorded Strictly launch show is being filmed on Friday 31st August.

This is when the celebrities and the professional partners will be matched up together. While the show is filmed on the Friday, the actual episode won’t air until a later date.

Strictly will then take a two-week break for the couples to rehearse before the first live show. The official return date for the first live show has yet to be announced, but we will update this page with more information as soon as it is confirmed.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing celebrities for 2018?

The cast for Strictly this year hasn’t yet been announced, but like previous years the names are set to be revealed during the build-up to the new series.

Who are the judges on Strictly Come Dancing?

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

In a recent interview, Craig seemed to let slip that this year would be the “same judges…I think it is a great team and it was really good last year, I can’t wait to get back into it.”

Who are the professional dancers on Strictly 2018? And which pros have left the show?

The full list of Strictly pros for the upcoming series has been confirmed – and there are plenty of old, and some new, faces taking to the ballroom this year.

The three brand new pros joining the BBC1 show are: Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima.

The pros have already been busy in rehearsals, and have even posted a big group photo of the lot of them in training:

However, previous series pros Chloe Hewitt and Brendan Cole won’t be back for 2018.

Who are the couples on Strictly Come Dancing?

As is customary on Strictly, once the celebrities are announced they will take part in a launch episode in which they are paired up before scuttling off to train for two intense weeks.

It’s only then that they will compete live on BBC1 for the first time together. As soon as we know more, we’ll let you know!

Is there a trailer for Strictly 2018?

Not yet. When one drops, we’ll be sure to bring you it right here…

When does Strictly Come Dancing end?

There are usually 13 live weeks of Strictly per series, with the show finishing around a week or so before Christmas. So a bit of guesswork and maths lead us to believe that the Strictly 2018 final could well fall on the weekend of Saturday 15th December.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed? And how can I get tickets?

Strictly is filmed at Elstree Studios, apart from one week of the year where the show decamps to Blackpool for a special episode at the Tower Ballroom.

Who’s presenting Strictly?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back in the ballroom this autumn to present the biggest show on TV.

Is It Takes Two back too?

Although it hasn’t been officially announced, the BBC2 daily spin-off show hosted by Zoe Ball looks set to return for a brand new series this autumn. The companion show has been running alongside Strictly since 2004, and so far there have been 13 series.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn