Who is playing at Wimbledon today?

Everything you need to know about who’s on the court at this year’s Championships

The world’s best tennis players are taking to the courts at Wimbledon from Monday 2nd to Sunday 15th July for the 2018 tournament.

Advertisement

The Championships, held at the All England Tennis Club, will attract all the top talent, from Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to Simona Halep and Andy Murray.

Who is playing on Day 1?

The top half of the men’s and women’s draws will be playing on Day 1, and the bottom half on Day 2. Each half will then play on alternate days for the rest of the first week. This article will be updated with the order of play every day, once the information is available. Read a full breakdown of which rounds are played on which days.

Who are the top players?

Roger Federer is the top seed for the men’s tournament, with Rafael Nadal in number two and Marin Cilic in third. Andy Murray is not seeded after his injury saw his world ranking drop to 156.

French Open champion Simona Halep tops the women’s seedings and is followed by Caroline Wozniacki in second and defending champion Garbine Muguruze in third. Wimbledon has seeded Serena Williams at 25th as the seven-time champion is currently ranked 183rd after an absence from the tour to give birth to her first child.

See the full Wimbledon seedings here.

Is Andy Murray playing?

Yes. It hasn’t been an easy journey to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. He has been off the court for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He returned to compete at Queen’s Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios, and was beaten by Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne, but he’s hoping for better luck at Wimbledon, playing Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round.

Advertisement

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

As is tradition, the BBC will air coverage of the tournament with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.