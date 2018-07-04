Her return to the game has not been easy. Since playing her first match in February, she has suffered back-to-back exits from Indian Wells, Miami and last month's French Open, after she was forced to withdraw from a fourth round clash with long-time rival Maria Sharapova due to an injury sustained in a third round doubles match alongside her sister Venus (they were defeated by Andreja Klepač and María José Martínez Sánchez).

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon winner, and is richly deserving of her place in the seeds alongside rivals Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Garbine Muguruza, though the world number 32, Dominika Cibulkova, who is now unseeded as a result, might not see it that way...

When is Serena Williams playing her second round match at Wimbledon?

Serena Williams powered through her first-round test against Arantxa Rus, beating the Dutch player 7-5 6-3. Next she faces Viktoriya Tomova from Bulgaria, who is ranked 135. That match takes place on Wednesday 4th July – Serena is third on Centre Court, after Roger Federer, so is likely to play in the late afternoon/early evening. Check out the full order of play here for more information.