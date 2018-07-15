Who is playing today – Sunday 15th July?

The Gentlemen Singles finals will take place today, with Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson going head to head to claim the title.

See below for the full Order of Play, including matches, court times and more.

Live coverage is on both BBC1 and BBC2, with highlights programme Today at Wimbledon on TV every evening and radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra (switching depending on World Cup coverage).

Order of play Day 14 (Sunday 15th July)

All times BST.

CENTRE COURT – play begins at 2pm

N. Djokovic (12) v K. Anderson (8)

J. Murray V. Azarenka v A. Peya 11 N. Melichar 11

COURT ONE – play begins at 1pm

C. Tseng 1 v J. Draper

C. Black M. Navratilova v K. Clijsters R.P. Stubbs

C. Fleming X. Malisse v T. Haas M. Philippoussis

NO 3 COURT – play begins at 11am

D. De Groot (NED) 1 Y. Kamiji (JPN) 1 v S. Ellerbrock (GER) L. Shuker (GBR)

G. Fernandez (ARG) v S. Olsson (SWE)

COURT 12 – play begins at 11.30am

J. Bjorkman (SWE) T.A. Woodbridge (AUS) v R. Krajicek (NED) M. Petchey (GBR)

X. Wang (CHN) 1 X. Wang (CHN) 1 v C. McNally (USA) 2 W. Osuigwe (USA) 2

N. Mejia (COL) 6 O. Styler (CZE) 6 v Y. Erel (TUR) O. Virtanen (FIN)

Who are the top players?

Roger Federer is the top seed for the men's tournament, with Rafael Nadal in number two and Marin Cilic in third. Andy Murray is not seeded after his injury saw his world ranking drop to 156, and he later dropped out of the tournament before he started.

In the women's singles, the top ten seeds have all been knocked out before the quarter-finals. Serena Williams however remains in contention. Wimbledon has seeded Williams at 25th as the seven-time champion is currently ranked 183rd after an absence from the tour to give birth to her first child.

See the full Wimbledon seedings here.

No. It hasn’t been an easy journey to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. He has been off the court for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He returned to compete at Queen's Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios, and was beaten by Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne. He was due to take part in Wimbledon, but pulled out of a first round match against Frenchman Benoit Paire on the eve of the tournament, instead focusing his comeback on the hardcourt season and US Open.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

As is tradition, the BBC will air coverage of the tournament with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.