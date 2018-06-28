How to watch Kyle Edmund play at Eastbourne live on TV and online
Everything you need to know about how to watch the British number one's progress through the pre-Wimbledon tennis tournament...
Published: Thursday, 28 June 2018 at 5:10 pm
The men’s 2018 Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, ATP 250 Event is available to stream through Amazon Video here NOW.Andy Murray may be out, but Kyle Edmund is still making his way through the competition, playing Mikhail Kukushkin in the quarter-finals on Thursday 28th June with play expected to start around 4:30pm. If he gets through that, he will play either Mischa Zverev or Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals.
Where can I watch the women’s Eastbourne tennis competition?
This will be available to watch on the BBC. On 28th June, coverage from 2:45pm-5pm will be available on the red button, with the BBC2 broadcast picking up again at 5pm.
