France v Peru World Cup 2018: what time is the Group C fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group C game at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

France face Peru in the second round of fixtures in Group C, after the first ever World Cup VAR penalty helped the French secure a nervy win against Australia in the opening round.

Check out all the details below.

When is the France v Peru World Cup 2018 Group C game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 21st June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?

Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

