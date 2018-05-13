Accessibility Links

Israel wins Eurovision 2018 while UK’s SuRie finishes 24th

Israel wins Eurovision 2018 while UK’s SuRie finishes 24th

Netta Barzilai claimed victory in Lisbon, Portugal

Israel's singer Netta performs the song "Toy" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. - The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. (Photo by FRANCISCO LEONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel has been announced as the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, storming to victory with TOY in Lisbon, Portugal.

Watch and stream episode one of Patrick Melrose for FREE – only on RadioTimes.com

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who's partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father's death breaks, who knows if it's the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father's remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he's soon hitting the city's seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

Early bookies’ favourite Netta Barzilai claimed victory following a dramatic night of voting.

Austria was at the top of the leaderboard following the jury vote with Israel, Sweden, Germany and Cyprus all still in with a chance of victory, but the viewer vote changed the result entirely.

There were boos in the stadium when it was revealed that Australia finished at the bottom of the viewer vote with just 9 points. And Sweden’s chances were ruined when they received just 21 points from the viewers.

Ukraine and Italy, who had both fared poorly with the juries, were catapulted to the left hand side of the leaderboard, while Austria and Germany had their hopes dashed when they received fewer public votes.

It all came down to the final two – Israel and Cyprus – and it was Netta’s chicken clucking anthem, TOY, that won the viewer vote.

Where did the United Kingdom finish at Eurovision 2018?

The United Kingdom’s SuRie finished in 24th place, despite a respectable result in the viewer vote following an incident with a stage invader.

A man snatched the microphone from the singer during her performance and is understood to have been taken into police custody.

What did the final Eurovision leaderboard look like?

Eurovision 2018 leaderboard results

Israel’s Netta was the clear winner with 529 points while Cyprus’ Eleni Foureira, who had been tipped to storm to victory, had to settle for second place with 436 points.

Austria’s Cesar shocked bookies and viewers alike with his third place finish, while Germany’s Michael Schulte and Italy’s Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro placed fourth and fifth.

The Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark and Moldova rounded out the Top Ten.

Ireland, who had been tipped to finish within the Top Ten following a strong surge in the betting, had to settle for 16th place with 133 points.

There was disappointment for former X Factor UK runner-up Saara Aalto, who finished second from the bottom of the leaderboard with just 46 points.

And the wooden spoon went to host country Portugal, who found themselves in last place with just 39 points.

