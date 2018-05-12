Who are Moldova’s Eurovision performers DoReDoS?

The act representing Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 is called DoReDoS – the name is, of course, inspired by the first two notes of the musical scale.

The trio consists of Marina Djundiet, Eugeniu Andrianov and Sergiu Mita, who are joined on stage for the performance by their body doubles.

DoReDoS was chosen through Moldova's national televised selection show. They had previously put themselves forward to represent their country in 2015 and 2016, but their breakthrough came in 2017 when they won a big new talent contest and caught the attention of Russian songwriter (and 1995 Eurovision star) Philipp Kirkorov. He composed their song, My Lucky Day.

What is Moldova's Eurovision 2018 song called?

The song is called My Lucky Day and it also has an official music video. In case you want to sing along, here is the chorus:

Number one, keep rollin’

Say you’re real, I’m hopin’

Do you feel the way I do?

Bring it on, it’s magic

Are you real, fantastic

Say you feel the way I do

Number two, keep turnin’

Feel the heat, we’re burnin’

I’ll do anything for you

We can be forever

Number one, together

We can make a dream come true

What is going on with the staging of Moldova's Eurovision act?

Moldova's gimmick is a giant advent calendar with many doors and windows where the singers and their body doubles pop in and out to tell the story of their weird love triangle.

It's gloriously camp and quirky and slightly awkward.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018