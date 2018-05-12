This year the nation will be getting behind Michael Schulte, in the hope he can reverse their recent fortunes. But who exactly is the 28-year-old singer?

Who Is Michael Schulte?

Michael started his career as a teenaged YouTube artist in 2007, performing acoustic covers of songs such as Alicia Keys’ No One and Bruno Mars’ Just The Way You Are.

His originally modest channel has now amassed some quite impressive numbers, with over 200,000 subscribers and 50 million total views, as well as spawning three studio albums.

More like this

Like many of this year’s Eurovision contestants, Michael also has experience of a reality talent show - he finished third in The Voice of Germany in 2012.

While third place would certainly be an improvement on Germany’s last few Eurovision appearances, we’re sure he’ll be hoping to do even better than that.

What is Germany’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

The song Michael will be singing in Lisbon is a deeply personal one; titled You Let Me Walk Alone, the song sees Michael contemplate the loss of his father when he was just 14 years old.

Eurovision fans will be interested to know that the music for the song was co-written by Thomas Stengaard, one of the talents behind Denmark’s 2013 winning entry Only Teardrops. Will his second Eurovision composition prove as successful as the first?

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018