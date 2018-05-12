Who is Estonia’s Eurovision singer Elina Nechayeva?

Nechayeva graduated from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre in 2016 where she studied classical singing.

The soprano has appeared on numerous talent shows in her country including Estonia is Searching for a Superstar and Klassikatähed.

In 2017 she also hosted the semi-finals of Estonia’s Eurovision selection programme, Eesti Laul, before winning this year.

More like this

What is Estonia’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Estonia’s Eurovision song is called La Forza. Nechayeva wrote the lyrics alongside fellow soprano Ksenia Kuchukova. The music was composed by Mihkel Mattisen and Timo Vendt. She was one of the acts who made it through the first semi-final to compete in the Grand Final this Saturday.

How was Elina Nechayeva's dress created?

Elina is performing in a special projection dress – first glimpsed at Estonia's national final – which will visualise stunning patterns and colours on a grand scale throughout her song. "Elina's performance will be something very special," teased video artist Alyona Movko.

But the ambitious costume very nearly failed to make it to the Eurovision stage – the crippling cost led Elina's team to appeal to the Estonian government for funding. An option B was prepared, but it's thanks to sponsorship deals that the eye-catching design has got the go ahead.

What will Estonia's Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

Elina has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night...

How did Estonia fare at the semi-finals?

Eleni made it through to Saturday's final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018

Advertisement

Click here to meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018