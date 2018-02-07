The trio will join hosts Mel Giedroyc and former Eurovision winner Mans Zelmerlow at the Brighton Dome on Wednesday 7th February, where six acts – including a former Britain's Got Talent finalist, two Voice UK singers and a two-time Eurovision backing singer – will compete to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, Portugal, in May.

Rylan, Rochelle and Tom will provide their critiques of the six songs and artists competing to represent the UK, and offer some advice about how they could translate the performance in Portugal for the Grand Final.

However, the decision about who to actually send to the Eurovision Song Contest will be made by the viewers, who will select the UK's entry via a live public vote with the winner revealed at the end of the broadcast.

Eurovision: You Decide will be broadcast live on BBC2 on Wednesday 7th February from 7:30pm

