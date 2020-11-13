What time is the Turkish Grand Prix? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race times

The Turkish Grand Prix marks another rogue turn on the F1 2020 calendar with the first race in Istanbul since 2011 to take place this weekend.

Seven Grands Prix were held in Turkey, starting with a Kimi Raikkonen victory in 2005 and ending with Sebastian Vettel atop the podium, with three Felipe Massa wins in between.

Jenson Button also recorded a win for Brawn while Lewis Hamilton also triumphed here for McLaren.

Hamilton is on the brink of claiming the title and will get his first shot at sealing the deal this weekend.

If he finishes ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, the championship is over – he can not be caught in the F1 driver standings.

Bottas must outscore Hamilton by eight points to extend the title race for another week, but realistically, the Finn can only delay the inevitable.

The joint efforts of Hamilton and Bottas mean Mercedes are dominating the F1 constructor standings, but the midfield battle has bubbled, boiled and is threatening to spill over.

Racing Point, McLaren and Renault continue to shuffle around with each passing week – just six points between them.

When is the Turkish Grand Prix?

The Turkish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 15th November 2020 and will be the 14th race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 10:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, slightly earlier than the standard European race time, with practice and qualifying times also earlier than usual.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Turkish Grand Prix on?

The Turkish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

How to live stream the Turkish Grand Prix online

What time is Turkish Grand Prix practice?

Friday 13th November (from 7:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 8am

Practice 2 – 12am

Saturday 14th November (from 8:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 9am

What time is Turkish Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 14th November (from 11am on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 12pm

What time is Turkish Grand Prix?

Sunday 15th November (from 8:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 10:10pm

