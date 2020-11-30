The rear wheel of the Haas driver's car clipped the front of Alphatauri driver Daniil Kvyat's ride, sending Grosjean careering into a barrier at 137mph.

His car was sheered into as flames engulfed the cockpit, but mercifully Grosjean emerged from the wreckage with only minor burns and is expected to make a full recovery, though he won't return to the track this weekend for the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Back to the racing, four teams are battling hard for third place in the F1 constructor standings. Racing Point, McLaren and Renault have slogged away all season in a bid to land the 'best of the rest' title with Red Bull and Mercedes way out in front.

The last couple of weeks have seen McLaren pull ahead of Racing Point and Renault, with Ferrari lurking just behind them.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 restart including full race calendar and TV details below.

F1 2020 calendar on TV

Round 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix

Date: 4th - 6th December

Track: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: 11th - 13th December

Track: Yas Marina

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

F1 results

Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 3rd - 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Round 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th - 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th - 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July - 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Round 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: 7th - 9th August

Track: Silverstone

MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th - 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th - 30th August

Track: Spa

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th - 6th September

Track: Monza

PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI) Carlos Sainz (McLaren) Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

Round 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th - 13th September

Track: Mugello

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Alex Albon (Red Bull)

Round 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th - 27th September

Track: Sochi

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Round 11 – Eifel Grand Prix

Date: 9th - 11th October

Track: Nurburgring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

Round 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd - 25th October

Track: Portimao

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 30th October - 1st November

Track: Imola

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

Round 14 – Turkish Grand Prix

Date: 13th - 15th November

Track: Istanbul

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Sergio Perez (Racing Point) Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Round 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: 27th - 29th November

Track: Bahrain

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Alex Albon (Red Bull)

Formula 1 on TV

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will be shown live on Channel 4.

Formula 1 live stream online

You can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Grands Prix via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Which F1 drivers will be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - #44

Valtteri Bottas - #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel - #5

Charles Leclerc - #16

Red Bull

Alex Albon - #23

Max Verstappen - #33

McLaren

Lando Norris - #4

Carlos Sainz - #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo - #3

Esteban Ocon - #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly - #10

Daniil Kvyat - #26

Racing Point

Sergio Perez - #11

Lance Stroll - #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen - #7

Antonio Giovinazzi - #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean - #8

Kevin Magnussen - #20

Williams

George Russell - #63

Nicholas Latifi - #6

When will the Formula 1 season end?

The final race of the season is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 13th December.

This will allow a long off-season, more than enough races in 2020 to provide a solid championship calendar, while also minimising risk by not traversing the entire globe in search of race tracks due to double-headers.

It remains to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, but you can expect a more familiar calendar now that the peak of the crisis appears to have subsided.

What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumours

We'll keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumours about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start as usual in February with 18 races on the billing and several more to be announced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren ahead of 2021.

There are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before next season comes around, but for now, we can soak up the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

