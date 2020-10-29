F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results
Find out the latest constructor standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season.
The F1 2020 calendar has entered the second half of the season with a terrific midfield battle taking place between several teams and a fallen giant lagging far behind.
Mercedes have engineered a masterpiece and have all-but secured the constructor's championship barring miracle after miracle in the weeks to come.
Ferrari are woefully off the pace, with Sebastian Vettel in particular having a rough time in 2020, though Charles Leclerc has battled hard to keep his name in the points.
Meanwhile, there is a very tight battle on for third place, with Renault currently occupying that spot following Daniel Riccardo's third-place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
But they don't have much breathing room at all, with McLaren and Racing Point both only one point behind as an extremely engaging three-way dogfight ensues.
With the three teams separated by just a single point in total and plenty of opportunities still left to play for, this should make for an intriguing subplot for the remainder of the season.
Check out the full constructor standings after the latest Grand Prix.
F1 constructor standings
- Mercedes – 479 points
- Red Bull – 226 points
- Renault – 135 points
- McLaren – 134 points
- Racing Point – 134 points
- Ferrari – 103 points
- Alphatauri – 89 points
- Alfa Romeo – 8 points
- Haas – 3 points
- Williams – 0 points
F1 results so far this season
Austrian Grand Prix
1st place - Valtteri Bottas
2nd place - Charles Leclerc
3rd place - Lando Norris
Styrian Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Max Verstappen
Hungarian Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Valtteri Bottas
British Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Charles Leclerc
70th Anniversary Grand Prix
1st place - Max Verstappen
2nd place - Lewis Hamilton
3rd place - Valtteri Bottas
Spanish Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Valtteri Bottas
Belgian Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Max Verstappen
Italian Grand Prix
1st place - Pierre Gasly
2nd place - Carlos Sainz
3rd place - Lance Stroll
Tuscan Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Alex Albon
Russian Grand Prix
1st place - Valtteri Bottas
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Lewis Hamilton
Eifel Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Daniel Ricciardo
Portuguese Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Max Verstappen
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Daniel Ricciardo
