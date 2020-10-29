Ferrari are woefully off the pace, with Sebastian Vettel in particular having a rough time in 2020, though Charles Leclerc has battled hard to keep his name in the points.

Meanwhile, there is a very tight battle on for third place, with Renault currently occupying that spot following Daniel Riccardo's third-place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

But they don't have much breathing room at all, with McLaren and Racing Point both only one point behind as an extremely engaging three-way dogfight ensues.

With the three teams separated by just a single point in total and plenty of opportunities still left to play for, this should make for an intriguing subplot for the remainder of the season.

Check out the full constructor standings after the latest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 479 points Red Bull – 226 points Renault – 135 points McLaren – 134 points Racing Point – 134 points Ferrari – 103 points Alphatauri – 89 points Alfa Romeo – 8 points Haas – 3 points Williams – 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place - Valtteri Bottas

2nd place - Charles Leclerc

3rd place - Lando Norris

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Valtteri Bottas

3rd place - Max Verstappen

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Max Verstappen

3rd place - Valtteri Bottas

British Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Max Verstappen

3rd place - Charles Leclerc

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

1st place - Max Verstappen

2nd place - Lewis Hamilton

3rd place - Valtteri Bottas

Spanish Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Max Verstappen

3rd place - Valtteri Bottas

Belgian Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Valtteri Bottas

3rd place - Max Verstappen

Italian Grand Prix

1st place - Pierre Gasly

2nd place - Carlos Sainz

3rd place - Lance Stroll

Tuscan Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Valtteri Bottas

3rd place - Alex Albon

Russian Grand Prix

1st place - Valtteri Bottas

2nd place - Max Verstappen

3rd place - Lewis Hamilton

Eifel Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Max Verstappen

3rd place - Daniel Ricciardo

Portuguese Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Valtteri Bottas

3rd place - Max Verstappen

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

1st place - Lewis Hamilton

2nd place - Valtteri Bottas

3rd place - Daniel Ricciardo

RadioTimes.com has also rounded up the F1 driver standings 2020 so you can keep track of all the latest movers and shakers in the sport.

