F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results
Find out the latest standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season.
Formula 1 drivers are locked in duels all across the driver standings as the F1 2020 calendar enters the second half.
Hamilton, in the vastly superior Mercedes winning machine, looks untouchable in 2020 and boasts a seemingly unassailable lead over his teammate and 2019 runner up Valtteri Bottas.
As far as other competitors go, Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen has been the best of the rest and has regularly split the Mercs, sitting comfortably in third place and not too far off second, while Daniel Ricciardo is currently fourth.
Ferrari's early dire form has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a credible challenge for the title, but the midfield battle is shaping up beautifully with drivers from Racing Point and McLaren scrapping it out behind the main pack.
Check out the full driver standings so far in the 2020 calendar.
F1 driver standings
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 282 points
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 197 points
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 162 points
- Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 95 points
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 85 points
- Sergio Perez (Racing Point) 82 points
- Lando Norris (McLaren) 69 points
- Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 65 points
- Alexander Albon (Red Bull) 64 points
- Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 63 points
- Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 57 points
- Esteban Ocon (Renault) 40 points
- Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 26 points
- Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 18 points
- Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point) 10 points
- Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 4 points
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 4 points
- Romain Grosjean (Haas) 2 points
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1 point
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points
- George Russell (Williams) 0 points
F1 results so far this season
Austrian Grand Prix
1st place - Valtteri Bottas
2nd place - Charles Leclerc
3rd place - Lando Norris
Styrian Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Max Verstappen
Hungarian Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Valtteri Bottas
British Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Charles Leclerc
70th Anniversary Grand Prix
1st place - Max Verstappen
2nd place - Lewis Hamilton
3rd place - Valtteri Bottas
Spanish Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Valtteri Bottas
Belgian Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Max Verstappen
Italian Grand Prix
1st place - Pierre Gasly
2nd place - Carlos Sainz
3rd place - Lance Stroll
Tuscan Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Alex Albon
Russian Grand Prix
1st place - Valtteri Bottas
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Lewis Hamilton
Eifel Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Max Verstappen
3rd place - Daniel Ricciardo
Portuguese Grand Prix
1st place - Lewis Hamilton
2nd place - Valtteri Bottas
3rd place - Max Verstappen
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
1st place – Lewis Hamilton
2nd place – Valtteri Bottas
3rd place – Daniel Ricciardo
