Premier League fixtures 2020/2021 on TV – Schedule, all channels, kick-off times, PPV games on box office

The latest round of Premier League fixtures is almost over but there’s still one more match to enjoy on TV as Arsenal host Newcastle live on Monday Night Football.

The Gunners are enjoying a renaissance in the 2020/21 campaign but must dispatch a beleaguered Newcastle team in style if they are to convince the nation of their credentials.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will continue to boast the lion’s share of coverage, while Amazon Prime Video and occasional free-to-air Premier League games will be shown on BBC throughout the 2020/21 season.

We’re here to keep you up to speed with the latest Premier League fixtures, TV schedule and channel information so that you never miss a moment.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures – TV schedule

All UK time.

Monday 18th January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 19th January

West Ham v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Wednesday 20th January

Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man City v Aston Villa (8:15pm) BT Sport

Thursday 21st January

Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 23rd January

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 26th January

Brighton v Fulham (6pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport

West Brom v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 27th January

Burnley v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Wolves (6pm) BT Sport

Crystal Palace v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Sheffield United (8:15pm) BT Sport

Thursday 28th January

Tottenham v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30th January

Everton v Newcastle (12:30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Burnley (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Wolves (3pm)

Man City v Sheffield United (3pm)

West Brom v Fulham (3pm)

Arsenal v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Southampton v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 31st January

Brighton v Tottenham (2pm)

Leicester v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

TV details, exact fixture dates and times for February onwards yet to be confirmed

Tuesday 2nd February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man City

Fulham v Leicester

Leeds v Everton

Man Utd v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 3rd February

Liverpool v Brighton

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday 6th February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 13th February

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester v Liverpool

Man City v Tottenham

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20th February

Arsenal v Man City

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Tottenham

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 27th February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Arsenal

Man City v West Ham

Newcastle v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6th March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Saturday 13th March

Arsenal v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man City

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20th March

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3rd April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Sheffield United

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10th April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Leeds

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester

Saturday 17th April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24th April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Tottenham

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1st May

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8th May

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11th May

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12th May

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday 15th May

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Saturday 23rd May

Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Leeds v West Brom (4pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)

Man City v Everton (4pm)

Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)

West Ham v Southampton (4pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)

How to watch the Premier League on TV

Sky Sports remains the main home of Premier League football. The Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package from just £23 per month.

NOW TV is essentially Sky Sports without the commitment to a lengthy contract, offering the exact same number of games. They offer every Sky Sports channel via one-off fees – either as a day pass (£9.99) or month pass (£33.99).

BT Sport typically show games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, though in 2020/21 they have been handed extra matches. Sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

Amazon Prime Video offer sporadic games throughout the season plus bumper rounds of fixtures ahead of each Christmas period. Take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Premier League games on free to air TV

Free to air Premier League football has returned, though not quite in the same comprehensive way as during the first lockdown.

Numerous matches were shown on Pick TV and BBC without cost as a way to bring football to the masses while fans were unable to attend games.

However, in 2020/21 the offering is much smaller. Only occasional games will be shown on BBC during the season, but keep checking out this page for the latest updates.

We’ll do everything we can to help you watch every moment of free Premier League football if and when announcements are made.

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?

The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May, despite the fact that the season started a month later than usual.

Organisers must shoe-horn the 38-game season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule, and the end date must come in May to accommodate the rescheduled Euro 2020 – set to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played, with more midweek rounds of fixtures over winter and spring to ensure every fixture is fulfilled.

Will fans be allowed back to stadiums?

Not yet, and there are no imminent signs of a return to limited capacity crowds just yet either.

During the Tier system, Premier League teams in Tier 1 areas were allowed a maximum of 4,000 spectators to attend top flight games, while Tier 2 locations were permitted to allow 2,000 fans.

However, the rules changed in December as many areas were placed into Tier 4 before a full-scale lockdown was imposed.

As vaccines are rolled out and the nation begins to thaw from a third national lockdown, hope will rise that fans will be able to return in some capacity by the end of the season, but nothing should be expected at this point.

Premier League 2020/21 results

Saturday 12th September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle

Sunday 13th September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester

Tottenham 0-1 Everton

Monday 14th September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea

Saturday 19th September

Everton 5-2 West Brom

Leeds 4-3 Fulham

Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

Sunday 20th September

Southampton 2-5 Tottenham

Newcastle 0-3 Brighton

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

Leicester 4-2 Burnley

Monday 21st September

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United

Wolves 1-3 Man City

Saturday 26th September

Brighton 2-3 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea

Burnley 0-1 Southampton

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds

Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle

Man City 2-5 Leicester

West Ham 4-0 Wolves

Monday 28th September

Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Saturday 3rd October

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace

Everton 4-2 Brighton

Leeds 1-1 Man City

Newcastle 3-1 Burnley

Sunday 4th October

Leicester 0-3 West Ham

Southampton 2-0 West Brom

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United

Wolves 1-0 Fulham

Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool

Saturday 17th October

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

Newcastle 1-4 Man Utd

Sunday 18th October

Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Tottenham 3-3 West Ham

Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa

Monday 19th October

West Brom 0-0 Burnley

Leeds 0-1 Wolves

Friday 23rd October

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds

Saturday 24th October

West Ham 1-1 Man City

Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United

Sunday 25th October

Southampton 2-0 Everton

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester

Monday 26th October

Brighton 1-1 West Brom

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham

Friday 30th October

Wolves 2 v 0 Crystal Palace

Saturday 31st October

Sheffield United 0-1 Man City

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

Sunday 1st November

Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton

Newcastle 2-1 Everton

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton

Monday 2nd November

Fulham 2-0 West Brom

Leeds 1-4 Leicester

Friday 6th November

Brighton 0-0 Burnley

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle

Saturday 7th November

Everton 1-3 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United

West Ham 1-0 Fulham

Sunday 8th November

West Brom 0-1 Tottenham

Leicester 1-0 Wolves

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa

Saturday 21st November

Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton

Tottenham 2-0 Man City

Man Utd 1-0 West Brom

Sunday 22nd November

Fulham 2-3 Everton

Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham

Leeds 0-0 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

Monday 23rd November

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

Wolves 1-1 Southampton

Friday 27th November

Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle

Saturday 28th November

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Man City 5-0 Burnley

Everton 0-1 Leeds

West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United

Sunday 29th November

Southampton 2-3 Man Utd

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves

Monday 30th November

Leicester 1-2 Fulham

West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa

Saturday 5th December

Burnley 1-1 Everton

Man City 2-0 Fulham

West Ham 1-3 Man Utd

Chelsea 3-1 Leeds

Sunday 6th December

West Brom 1-5 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Monday 7th December

Brighton 1-2 Southampton

Friday 11th December

Leeds 1-2 West Ham

Saturday 12th December

Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle 2-1 West Brom

Man Utd 0-0 Man City

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Sunday 13th December

Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley

Leicester 3-0 Brighton

Tuesday 15th December

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Man City 1-1 West Brom

Wednesday 16th December

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton

Leeds 5-2 Newcastle

Leicester 0-2 Everton

Fulham 0-0 Brighton

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

Thursday 17th December

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

Sheffield Utd 2-3 Man Utd

Saturday 19th December

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

Southampton 0-1 Man City

Everton 2-1 Arsenal

Newcastle 1-1 Fulham

Sunday 20th December

Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United

Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Man Utd 6-2 Leeds

West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa

Monday 21st December

Burnley 2-1 Wolves

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Leicester 2-2 Man Utd

Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace

Fulham 0-0 Southampton

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Man City 2-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton

Sunday 27th December

Leeds 1-0 Burnley

West Ham 2-2 Brighton

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom

Wolves 1-1 Tottenham

Monday 28th December

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester

Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

Everton P-P Man City

Tuesday 29th December

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

Southampton 0-0 West Ham

West Brom 0-5 Leeds

Man Utd 1-0 Wolves

Wednesday 30th December

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

Friday 1st January

Everton 0-1 West Ham

Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa

Saturday 2nd January

Tottenham 3-0 Leeds

Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Brighton 3-3 Wolves

West Brom 0-4 Arsenal

Sunday 3rd January

Newcastle 1-2 Leicester

Chelsea 1-3 Man City

Monday 4th January

Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

Tuesday 12th January

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle

Burnley 0-1 Man Utd

Wolves 1-2 Everton

Wednesday 13th January

Man City 1-0 Brighton

Tottenham 1-1 Fulham

Thursday 14th January

Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace

Saturday 16th January

Wolves 2-3 West Brom

Leeds 0-1 Brighton

West Ham 1-0 Burnley

Fulham 0-1 Chelsea

Leicester 2-0 Southampton

Sunday 17th January

Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace

Check out the full list of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits ahead of the new season.

