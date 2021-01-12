What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
We have new leaders at the top of the Premier League in the shape of Manchester United, and that will not go down well with a couple of teams playing tonight.
Premier League fixtures are being played midweek, with Manchester City and Tottenham both in action tonight.
City are in menacing form thanks to a steely defence that has shut out a number of teams in recent weeks, and a victory would elevate them into the top four with their eyes fixed on the summit.
Pep Guardiola’s men take on struggling Brighton before Tottenham play a rescheduled encounter against Fulham.
Spurs can also lift themselves into the Champions League places with a win and Jose Mourinho will be determined to challenge his old side United in the title race.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.
Wednesday 13th January
Selected key matches on TV.
Premier League
Man City v Brighton (6pm) BT Sport
Tottenham v Fulham (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Copa Libertadores
Santos v Boca Juniors (10:15pm) BBC Red Button / iPlayer
Thursday 14th January
Premier League
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Friday 15th January
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Porto v Benfica (9pm) Free Sports
Saturday 16th January
Premier League
Wolves v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport
Leeds v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Burnley (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Fulham v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Leicester v Southampton (8pm) BT Sport
Championship
Middlesbrough v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Barnsley v Swansea (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 17th January
Premier League
Aston Villa v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sheffield United v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Crystal Palace (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Scottish Premiership
Motherwell v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Eredivisie
Ajax v Feyenoord (3:45pm) Premier Sports 2
Serie A
Inter v Juventus (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1
Monday 18th January
Premier League
Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 19th January
Premier League
West Ham v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Championship
Derby v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Reading v Coventry (6pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
