What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

We have new leaders at the top of the Premier League in the shape of Manchester United, and that will not go down well with a couple of teams playing tonight.

Premier League fixtures are being played midweek, with Manchester City and Tottenham both in action tonight.

City are in menacing form thanks to a steely defence that has shut out a number of teams in recent weeks, and a victory would elevate them into the top four with their eyes fixed on the summit.

Pep Guardiola’s men take on struggling Brighton before Tottenham play a rescheduled encounter against Fulham.

Spurs can also lift themselves into the Champions League places with a win and Jose Mourinho will be determined to challenge his old side United in the title race.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.

Wednesday 13th January

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Man City v Brighton (6pm) BT Sport

Tottenham v Fulham (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Copa Libertadores

Santos v Boca Juniors (10:15pm) BBC Red Button / iPlayer

Thursday 14th January

Premier League

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Friday 15th January

Portuguese Primeira Liga

Porto v Benfica (9pm) Free Sports

Saturday 16th January

Premier League

Wolves v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leeds v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Burnley (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Fulham v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Leicester v Southampton (8pm) BT Sport

Championship

Middlesbrough v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Barnsley v Swansea (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 17th January

Premier League

Aston Villa v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sheffield United v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man City v Crystal Palace (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Scottish Premiership

Motherwell v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Eredivisie

Ajax v Feyenoord (3:45pm) Premier Sports 2

Serie A

Inter v Juventus (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1

Monday 18th January

Premier League

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 19th January

Premier League

West Ham v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Championship

Derby v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Reading v Coventry (6pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

