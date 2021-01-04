What live football is on TV tonight?

Football has entered 2021 at full steam with a big batch of games already etched into the history books.

Premier League fixtures are set to take a pause while FA Cup fixtures take centre stage this weekend but before all of that, we have a final offering to wrap up the New Year fixtures.

Liverpool head to St Mary’s to face Southampton this evening in a bid to put their title defence back on smooth rails following a relatively bumpy patch.

The Reds remain strong favourites to lift the trophy in May, but consecutive draws opened the door for Manchester United to pounce and draw level.

Southampton can drag themselves up into the European places with a victory here and will provide a stern test for Klopp’s men.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.

Monday 4th January

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Southampton v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

