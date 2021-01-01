What live football is on TV tonight?

Football, football and so much more football is heading your way in the coming days and weeks with a range of matches from a number of competitions heading to a TV screen near you.

Premier League fixtures bombard our screens across the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year period with every team in action multiple times in a 10-day span.

Christmas may look different this year, but the high-octane drama from the Premier League and beyond should put smiles on faces across the nation – especially those in the red half of Liverpool as they seek to build an unassailable lead in the title race.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea continue to swirl around the European places, while Arsenal face an enormous task to break out of their slump.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.

Friday 1st January

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Everton v West Ham (5:30pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 2nd January

Premier League

Tottenham v Leeds (12:30pm) BT Sport

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Brighton v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Brom v Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport

Scottish Premiership

Rangers v Celtic (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 3rd January

Premier League

Burnley v Fulham (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 4th January

Premier League

Southampton v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

