What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Football, football and so much more football is heading your way in the coming days and weeks with a range of matches from a number of competitions heading to a TV screen near you.
Premier League fixtures bombard our screens across the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year period with every team in action multiple times in a 10-day span.
Christmas may look different this year, but the high-octane drama from the Premier League and beyond should put smiles on faces across the nation – especially those in the red half of Liverpool as they seek to build an unassailable lead in the title race.
- Listen to our Football Times podcast here
Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea continue to swirl around the European places, while Arsenal face an enormous task to break out of their slump.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Friday 1st January
Selected key matches on TV.
Premier League
Everton v West Ham (5:30pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 2nd January
Premier League
Tottenham v Leeds (12:30pm) BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Brighton v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Brom v Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport
Scottish Premiership
Rangers v Celtic (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 3rd January
Premier League
Burnley v Fulham (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 4th January
Premier League
Southampton v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.