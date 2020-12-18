What live football is on TV today?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
A whole new batch of Premier League fixtures are ready to flood our TV screens this weekend with 10 matches on Saturday and Sunday.
Premier League games on Sky Sports and Premier League games on BT Sport will keep us all entertained with a host of enticing encounters coming up including Manchester United renewing rivalries with Leeds on Sunday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under intense pressure all season yet his side remain within touching distance of second place with a game in hand.
- Listen to our Football Times podcast here
Reigning champions Liverpool remain firmly in pole position and can extend their lead at the top of the table when they face Crystal Palace this weekend, while title-chasers Tottenham are far from done in 2020/21 despite their defeat at the hands of the Reds during midweek.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Friday 18th December
Selected key matches.
Championship
Hull v Portsmouth (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Preston v Bristol City (8pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Saturday 19th December
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Man City (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Everton v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 20th December
Premier League
Brighton v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v Leeds (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Brom v Aston Villa (7:15pm) BT Sport
Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Scottish FA Cup final
Celtic v Hearts (2:15pm) BBC Scotland / Premier Sports 1
Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.