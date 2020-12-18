Accessibility Links

What live football is on TV today?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

A whole new batch of Premier League fixtures are ready to flood our TV screens this weekend with 10 matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Premier League games on Sky Sports and Premier League games on BT Sport will keep us all entertained with a host of enticing encounters coming up including Manchester United renewing rivalries with Leeds on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under intense pressure all season yet his side remain within touching distance of second place with a game in hand.

Reigning champions Liverpool remain firmly in pole position and can extend their lead at the top of the table when they face Crystal Palace this weekend, while title-chasers Tottenham are far from done in 2020/21 despite their defeat at the hands of the Reds during midweek.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Friday 18th December

Selected key matches.

Championship

Hull v Portsmouth (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Preston v Bristol City (8pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Saturday 19th December

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Man City (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 20th December

Premier League

Brighton v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tottenham v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v Leeds (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Brom v Aston Villa (7:15pm) BT Sport

Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Scottish FA Cup final

Celtic v Hearts (2:15pm) BBC Scotland / Premier Sports 1

Tags

