What live football is on TV tonight?

The Europa League fixtures are the order of the day this evening with the final batch of European group stage clashes to play out live on BT Sport.

Five UK representatives are in action tonight and while most of their fates are sealed – for better or for worse – Tottenham remain a point away from rubber-stamping their place in the next round.

Arsenal, Rangers, Leicester have all cruised through their group situations, while Celtic have been condemned to bottom place.

However, despite those three teams booking their place in the knockout stages, they will all be keen to lock in top spot with Champions League teams set to drop into the second tier of European football.

Group winners will be seeded for a favourable draw, while second-place group finishers may face a tougher route to the final.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Thursday 10th December

Selected key matches.

Europa League

Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Leicester v AEK Athens (8pm) BT Sport 1

Tottenham v Antwerp (8pm) BT Sport 2

Celtic v Lille (8pm) BT Sport 3

