Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Football
  5. What live football is on TV tonight?
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

104828

The Europa League fixtures are the order of the day this evening with the final batch of European group stage clashes to play out live on BT Sport.

Advertisement

Five UK representatives are in action tonight and while most of their fates are sealed – for better or for worse – Tottenham remain a point away from rubber-stamping their place in the next round.

Arsenal, Rangers, Leicester have all cruised through their group situations, while Celtic have been condemned to bottom place.

However, despite those three teams booking their place in the knockout stages, they will all be keen to lock in top spot with Champions League teams set to drop into the second tier of European football.

Group winners will be seeded for a favourable draw, while second-place group finishers may face a tougher route to the final.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Thursday 10th December

Selected key matches.

Europa League

Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Leicester v AEK Athens (8pm) BT Sport 1

Tottenham v Antwerp (8pm) BT Sport 2

Celtic v Lille (8pm) BT Sport 3

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Premier League ball

Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League fixtures

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures this weekend – and how to watch them

Partnered content NOW TV
Carabao Cup fixtures

Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, quarter-final draw details and more

NFL Cleveland Browns

American Football NFL fixtures and UK TV guide