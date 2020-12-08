Accessibility Links

What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

After a weekend that saw the return of fans to Premier League grounds, the action now once again shifts to the midweek European ties, with Champions League and Europa League groups drawing to a close this week.

The most crucial game as far as the Champions League is concerned is no doubt Manchester United’s away tie against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently level on points with the German side and PSG at the top of Group H and needing a draw to progress to the knockout stage.

The other English side in action tonight is Chelsea, who host Russian side Krasnodar, safe in the knowledge that they have already guaranteed top spot in their group.

Tomorrow will see Liverpool and Manchester City play their final group games FC Midtjylland and Marseille respectively, with both sides also having booked a spot in the next round.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and Rangers play their final group games in the Europa League on Thursday having already qualified for the knockouts, while Celtic bring their dismal campaign to an end having picked up only a solitary point in their first five group games.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Tuesday 8th December

All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified

Chelsea v Krasnodar BT Sport 3

Rennes v Sevilla BT Sport EXTRA 3

Zenit v Dortmund (5:55pm) ESPN

Lazio v Club Brugge (5:55pm) BT Sport 1

Barcelona v Juventus ESPN

Dynamo Kyiv v Ferencváros BT Sport EXTRA 4

PSG v İstanbul Başakşehir BT Sport EXTRA 2

RB Leipzig v Man Utd BT Sport 2

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

