Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Football
  5. What live football is on TV tonight?

What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
104828

The Champions League returns this week with a host of big games ready to conquer the midweek blues including two Premier League sides in action tonight.

Advertisement

Chelsea face Rennes in one of the early Champions League fixtures this evening as Frank Lampard’s men aim to progress from the group stage with two games to spare.

Keeper Edouard Mendy will be hoping to avoid handing out any early Christmas presents to his former teammates when he returns ‘home’ this evening.

Elsewhere, Manchester United host Istanbul Basaksehir in a grudge match after the visitors’ shock victory over the Red Devils earlier this month in the reverse fixture.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Tuesday 24th November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Champions League

Rennes v Chelsea (5:55pm) BT Sport 1

Krasnodar v Sevilla (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Man Utd v İstanbul Başakşehir (8pm) BT Sport 2

PSG v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Juventus v Ferencváros (8pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport Extra 3

Dortmund v Club Brugge (8pm) BT Sport Extra 4

Lazio v Zenit (8pm) BT Sport Extra 5

Championship

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

10 Piece Camden towels

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 50% off a luxury towel set!

You can choose from a 10-piece or a 20-piece set with this great deal

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Premier League ball

Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League fixtures

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures this weekend – and how to watch them

Partnered content NOW TV
Carabao Cup fixtures

Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, quarter-final draw details and more

NFL Cleveland Browns

American Football NFL fixtures and UK TV guide