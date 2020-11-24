What live football is on TV tonight?

The Champions League returns this week with a host of big games ready to conquer the midweek blues including two Premier League sides in action tonight.

Chelsea face Rennes in one of the early Champions League fixtures this evening as Frank Lampard’s men aim to progress from the group stage with two games to spare.

Keeper Edouard Mendy will be hoping to avoid handing out any early Christmas presents to his former teammates when he returns ‘home’ this evening.

Elsewhere, Manchester United host Istanbul Basaksehir in a grudge match after the visitors’ shock victory over the Red Devils earlier this month in the reverse fixture.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Tuesday 24th November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Champions League

Rennes v Chelsea (5:55pm) BT Sport 1

Krasnodar v Sevilla (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Man Utd v İstanbul Başakşehir (8pm) BT Sport 2

PSG v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Juventus v Ferencváros (8pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport Extra 3

Dortmund v Club Brugge (8pm) BT Sport Extra 4

Lazio v Zenit (8pm) BT Sport Extra 5

Championship

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

