What live football is on TV tonight?

The weekend is here and with it comes another bumper stack of Premier League fixtures as the season continues against the backdrop of England’s nationwide lockdown.

After a very rocky start, Sheffield United will be hoping for a win against West Ham as they currently sit at the bottom position on the league table.

On the other end of the spectrum, current leaders Leicester City will face off against last season’s champions Liverpool in what is sure to be one of the biggest clashes of the weekend.

We’ve compiled full lists of every game you can soak up live on TV in the coming days, with enough to keep you and the whole family occupied during the first weekend of the second nationwide lockdown.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Saturday 21st November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Premier League

Newcastle v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm) BT Sport 1

Tottenham v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v West Brom (8pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 22nd November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Premier League

Fulham v Everton (12pm) BBC One

Sheffield United v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Leeds v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Leicester (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

