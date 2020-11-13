What live football is on TV tonight?

The international break rumbles on with plenty of Nations League fixtures to soak up in the coming days.

Advertisement

All of the home nations are in action this weekend and will be approaching the tournament with a mix of attitudes following a rollercoaster week for teams so far in the break.

Scotland are riding high following their triumph in the Euro 2020 play-offs while Northern Ireland were left dismayed by their defeat to Slovakia.

England and Wales will hope to impress in their groups having played friendlies on Thursday evening.

We’ve compiled full lists of every game you can soak up live on TV in the coming days, with enough to keep you and the whole family occupied during the first weekend of the second nationwide lockdown.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Listen to our Football Times podcast

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 13th November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

League Two

Bolton v Salford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Saturday 14th November

Nations League

Portugal v France (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Sunday 15th November

Nations League

Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Austria v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.