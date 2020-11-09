Euro 2020 fixtures – Play-off final dates, qualifiers, TV channels for Scotland and Northern Ireland

It’s November 2020. We still don’t know every team who will be playing at Euro 2020. Try explaining that to your 2019 self.

Several months after the finals tournament should have ended, a small batch of teams are still scrapping away desperate to earn their place at the rearranged competition next summer.

There’s plenty of home nations interest with Scotland and Northern Ireland both engaged in Euro 2020 play-off finals this week, knowing that they are at the end of a long journey with everything to play for – and everything to lose.

England and Wales are already through to the endgame next summer, but Republic of Ireland are out of contention after losing their play-off semi-final clash with Slovakia. Had they won, they would’ve faced Northern Ireland for a place at the Euros.

The winning sides from the semi-finals will now face off in the next international breaking, the final hurdle, a victory being enough to secure a place in the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Euro 2020 fixtures on TV and live stream.

How to watch Euro 2020 play-offs on TV

Scroll down the page for the full fixture list complete with channels.

You can watch Euro 2020 play-off clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Euro 2020 play-off fixtures

Thursday 12th November

Path A

Hungary v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Path B

Northern Ireland v Slovakia (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Pick (FREE TO AIR)

Path C

Serbia v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Sky Challenge (FREE TO AIR)

Path D

Georgia v North Macedonia (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Euro 2020 play-off results

Path A

Bulgaria 1-3 Hungary

Iceland 2-1 Romania

Path B

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland win on penalties)

Slovakia 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Slovakia win on penalties)

Path C

Norway 1-2 Serbia

Scotland 0-0 Israel (Scotland win on penalties)

Path D

Georgia 1-0 Belarus

North Macedonia 2-1 Kosovo

When is Euro 2020?

The rearranged Euro 2020 tournament has been pushed back all the way to next summer.

Specifically, the provisional dates for the tournament are 11th June 2021 until 11th July 2021.

It may take a while to get here, but when it does, and if there are bustling stadiums of fans once more, it will be more than worth the wait…

Who has qualified for Euro 2020?

A number of teams are already safe and secure at Euro 2020 following the qualifying group stage, ready for the play-off winners to join them:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

Wales

