What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

This Premier League season is shaping up to be an immensely exciting – and hotly contested – campaign, and there are two more matches on tonight to complete the seventh round of fixtures.

Leicester City have had another strong start to the season under Brendan Rodgers, and could go second with a win away at Leeds – who themselves have impressed in their first season back in the top flight.

It’s been a less successful tale for this season’s other promoted sides, however, with West Brom and Fulham both still looking for their first win ahead of their clash at Craven Cottage, currently sitting 17th and 19th respectively.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Monday 2nd November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Fulham v West Brom

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office

Leeds v Leicester

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

