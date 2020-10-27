What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
The return of Premier League fixtures at the weekend resulted in another rogue batch of results as West Ham held Man City to a draw, Leeds smashed high-flying Aston Villa and league leaders Everton were broken by Southampton.
The next rounds of Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures are on the way this week with some huge match-ups including Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi.
Juventus host Barcelona as two of the best football players in the world lock horns once again in what could be their penultimate showdown with both players getting older and Messi potentially leaving at the end of the season.
From a British perspective, Liverpool are in action against FC Midtjylland while Manchester City face Marseille as both teams seek to hit top gear after relatively muted starts to the campaign.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
- Listen to our Football Times podcast here
Tuesday 27th October
All UK times. Selected key matches.
Wycombe v Watford
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v FC Midtjylland
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 2
Marseille v Man City
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 3
Monchengladbach v Real Madrid
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport ESPN
Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.