What live football is on TV tonight?

The Premier League returned with more than just a bang at the weekend as several outrageous games will have had thousands screaming at their TV screen, every emotion present.

And the drama is not over yet with two more Premier League fixtures to savour this evening.

West Brom are chasing their first win of their top flight return season against Burnley who sit rock bottom with zero points after three games.

The Baggies are struggling to defend at the top level having conceded more goals than anyone so far, despite having played one game fewer than most in 2020/21.

Following that, Leeds host Wolves in an attractive clash between two sides brimming with attacking quality and a total disregard for defensive stability at times this season. Expect goals.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Monday 19th October

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

