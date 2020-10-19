Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. What live football is on TV tonight?

What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
104828

The Premier League returned with more than just a bang at the weekend as several outrageous games will have had thousands screaming at their TV screen, every emotion present.

Advertisement

And the drama is not over yet with two more Premier League fixtures to savour this evening.

West Brom are chasing their first win of their top flight return season against Burnley who sit rock bottom with zero points after three games.

The Baggies are struggling to defend at the top level having conceded more goals than anyone so far, despite having played one game fewer than most in 2020/21.

Following that, Leeds host Wolves in an attractive clash between two sides brimming with attacking quality and a total disregard for defensive stability at times this season. Expect goals.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Monday 19th October

All UK times. Selected key matches.

West Brom v Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office

Leeds v Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

Family portrait from Barrett & Coe

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Enjoy a family photography shoot for just £25!

This hour-long session at a Barrett & Coe studio will be tailored entirely to suit you

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Premier League ball

Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League fixtures

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures this weekend – and how to watch them

Partnered content NOW TV
Carabao Cup fixtures

Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, quarter-final draw details and more

NFL Cleveland Browns

American Football NFL fixtures and UK TV guide