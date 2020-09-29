What live football is on TV tonight?

The Premier League has stood to the side once against to allow for a slate of Carabao Cup fixtures to take centre stage during midweek.

This is the fourth consecutive week of domestic cup action with the rounds flying by, upsets filing through and big performances being delivered by runners and riders from all four professional football leagues in England.

Tonight’s offering promises plenty more drama as Tottenham host Chelsea in the fourth round.

Jose Mourinho may have simmered down since his fury at a controversial penalty given against his Spurs side on Sunday, and he’ll be determined to get one over his former apprentice, Frank Lampard.

The pair spent several years together at Stamford Bridge but pleasantries will be put aside for the big clash between the rival London clubs.

Coming up this week, we’ve got a host of Carabao Cup games and Europa League action to come, and we’re here to keep you up to date with all the goings on.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Tuesday 29th September

Selected key matches

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.

