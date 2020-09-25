What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Live football on TV continues to dominate screens across the nation with a fresh batch of Premier League fixtures to savour this weekend.
Among the games, Manchester United travel to face Brighton at the AMEX Stadium in the hunt for their first points of the season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was backed up by former teammate Andy Cole during an exclusive interview with the United legend on our Football Times podcast.
Elsewhere, Crystal Palace host new-look Everton live on Amazon Prime Video while West Brom take on Chelsea and Tottenham host Newcastle.
We’ve also got action from the Championship to enjoy with two televised fixtures this weekend while Ranger continue their Scottish Premier League campaign with a trip to face Motherwell.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.
Friday 25th September
Selected key matches
Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 26th September
Brighton v Man Utd
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Wycombe v Swansea
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Crystal Palace v Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live coverage: Amazon Prime Video
West Brom v Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Burnley v Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 27th September
Sheffield United v Leeds
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Motherwell v Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Tottenham v Newcastle
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Leicester
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Wolves
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 7pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
What games are free-to-air?
Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.
Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.
