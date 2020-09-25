What live football is on TV tonight?

Live football on TV continues to dominate screens across the nation with a fresh batch of Premier League fixtures to savour this weekend.

Among the games, Manchester United travel to face Brighton at the AMEX Stadium in the hunt for their first points of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was backed up by former teammate Andy Cole during an exclusive interview with the United legend on our Football Times podcast.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace host new-look Everton live on Amazon Prime Video while West Brom take on Chelsea and Tottenham host Newcastle.

We’ve also got action from the Championship to enjoy with two televised fixtures this weekend while Ranger continue their Scottish Premier League campaign with a trip to face Motherwell.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Friday 25th September

Selected key matches

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 26th September

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Wycombe v Swansea

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: Amazon Prime Video

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 27th September

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Motherwell v Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

Check out Premier League free-to-air games here.

