What live football is on TV tonight?

For the second week in a row, Premier League fixtures take a back seat as Carabao Cup action returns to our screens with a quick-fire third round.

In an unprecedented move to accommodate all the matches that a football season potentially has to offer, Carabao Cup fixtures are being raced through each midweek, with three rounds in as many weeks and more to come.

A number of upsets have already occurred, and now we have potential for even more as the Premier League elite get in on the action.

Tonight, Luton Town face Manchester United in the big televised game of the evening live on Sky Sports (full details below).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will hope to cruise through without drama to turn down the heat a notch after a dismal defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Leyton Orient were supposed to host Tottenham this evening, but a coronavirus outbreak among the home team camp has led to the game being called off indefinitely.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Tuesday 22nd September

Selected key matches

West Brom v Brentford

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

West Ham v Hull

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:30pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.

