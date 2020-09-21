What live football is on TV tonight?

It’s time to catch your breath, the second batch of Premier League fixtures lit up the nation at the weekend with 39 goals in just eight games.

The all-time record for goals in a gameweek stands at 43, and we’ve still got two big Monday Night Football showdowns to savour this evening.

First up, Aston Villa begin their Premier League 2020/21 season live on TV as they face Sheffield United.

The sides’ fortunes could barely have been more contrasted last season, but the tables have turned since the UK went into lockdown earlier this year.

Villa scrambled to safety while Sheffield United couldn’t halt a slide from European contention to mid-table security and little more.

Expect a close clash at Villa Park before an intriguing showdown between Wolves and Manchester City.

Wolves have spent big on Portuguese talent this summer but it’s a move that appears to be paying dividends after an assured opening day win and high hopes going forward.

City are yet to begin their Premier League campaign due to a delayed summer break but Pep Guardiola will expect a big display to kick off their expected title push.

Monday 21st September

Selected key matches

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.

