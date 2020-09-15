What live football is on TV tonight?

The first round of Premier League fixtures is over, meaning we’ve got a return to cup action midweek.

Carabao Cup fixtures will be played in the coming days as the second round gets underway, before a quick-fire return to the competition with the third round next week.

League One side Burton Albion host Premier League unit Aston Villa in the showpiece match of the night.

Albion got off to a losing start at the weekend during their first competitive game since March, while Villa are yet to start the new season after their opening weekend match against Manchester City was pushed back due to Pep Guardiola’s men being handed a delayed summer break.

Elsewhere, it has been announced that every Carabao Cup game in the second, third and fourth round featuring a Premier League team will be shown live online.

Fans can tune into CarabaoCup.live to purchase one-off match passes for £10, with several Premier League teams in action tonight.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Tuesday 15th September

Selected key matches

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Blackburn

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:30pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Burton v Aston Villa

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:30pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

What games are free-to-air?

There’s no free live football on TV tonight, but rest assured we’ll keep you informed about every game available on terrestrial TV.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

