What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
The 2020/21 football season has arrived with a batch of international games to tease us back into the swing of things.
Nations League fixtures are being played across Europe this week, with England in action against Iceland on Saturday evening.
Gareth Southgate’s men are competing in League A, the top tier of Nations League football, while Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all battling for promotion in various groups across League B.
Domestic football returns this weekend with first-round Carabao Cup fixtures including Derby County against Barrow.
A number of cup games will be shown live on TV, and we’ll keep you updated with all the details below.
Then it will be almost time for the big one: Premier League fixtures are just around the corner, with 38 intense gameweeks to be played in a shortened period of time between now and the end of May 2021.
Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.
Friday 4th September
Selected key matches
Netherlands v Poland
Competition: Nations League
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Romania v Northern Ireland
Competition: Nations League
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Scotland v Israel
Competition: Nations League
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 5th September
Derby v Barrow
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Walsall v Sheffield Wednesday
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 2:15pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Iceland v England
Competition: Nations League
Kick off: 5pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 6th September
Brentford v Wycombe
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Wales v Bulgaria
Competition: Nations League
Kick off: 2pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / Mix / NOW TV / S4C
Republic of Ireland v Finland
Competition: Nations League
Kick off: 5pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
England XI v World XI – Soccer Aid 2020
Competition: Charity match
Kick off: 6:30pm
Live coverage: ITV
What games are free-to-air?
Sky and Virgin Media customers can watch Wales v Bulgaria for free on Sky Sports Mix, while anyone can tune in for Welsh-language coverage of the game on S4C.
If you’re after a less serious version of the beautiful game, Soccer Aid 2020 will be shown live for free on ITV.
Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.