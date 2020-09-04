What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2020/21 football season has arrived with a batch of international games to tease us back into the swing of things.

Nations League fixtures are being played across Europe this week, with England in action against Iceland on Saturday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s men are competing in League A, the top tier of Nations League football, while Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all battling for promotion in various groups across League B.

Domestic football returns this weekend with first-round Carabao Cup fixtures including Derby County against Barrow.

A number of cup games will be shown live on TV, and we’ll keep you updated with all the details below.

Then it will be almost time for the big one: Premier League fixtures are just around the corner, with 38 intense gameweeks to be played in a shortened period of time between now and the end of May 2021.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Friday 4th September

Selected key matches

Netherlands v Poland

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 5th September

Derby v Barrow

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Walsall v Sheffield Wednesday

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 2:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Iceland v England

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 5pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 6th September

Brentford v Wycombe

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Wales v Bulgaria

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / Mix / NOW TV / S4C

Republic of Ireland v Finland

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 5pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

England XI v World XI – Soccer Aid 2020

Competition: Charity match

Kick off: 6:30pm

Live coverage: ITV

What games are free-to-air?

Sky and Virgin Media customers can watch Wales v Bulgaria for free on Sky Sports Mix, while anyone can tune in for Welsh-language coverage of the game on S4C.

If you’re after a less serious version of the beautiful game, Soccer Aid 2020 will be shown live for free on ITV.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

