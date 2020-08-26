What live football is on TV tonight?

Premier League footballers may be preparing for the 2020/21 season, but the women’s game still has the Champions League to finish before they can call an end to their campaign.

Wolfsberg were the first team to progress to the final after beating Barcelona 1-0 in their semi-final in Spain.

Next up tonight is the second semi-final between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon – an all-French affair that promises to be a thriller.

Meanwhile, a raft of Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures are taking place in August as men’s teams from across the continent compete if qualifying campaigns. Celtic began life in the Champions League first qualifying round with a 6-0 win over KR, while Motherwell, Aberdeen, Rangers and Tottenham will enter in qualifying stages of the Europa League.

This weekend also sees the return to English clubs in the traditional curtain raiser to the season: the Community Shield. The Women’s Community Shield will take place for the first time since 2008, with Chelsea Women v Man City Women.

That game will be played at Wembley, and four hours later it’s title holders Liverpool v Arsenal in the Men’s Community Shield on the same pitch.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while BBC and Amazon Prime Video could hope to sink their teeth into more Premier League football in 2020/21.

Wednesday 26th August

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans were treated to more free Premier League fixtures than ever before last year.

Of course the Premier League is on a break for now, but it’s not long until it gets back up and running again for the brand new 2020/21 season.

Key games included below. All UK times.

Match: PSG Ladies v Lyon Women

Competition: Women’s Champions League

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

The highlight is the Women’s Champions league semi-final between PSG Ladies and Lyon Women, with coverage available from 6:30pm on BT Sport 1.

Match: Celtic v Ferencvaros

Competition: Champions League qualifying

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Premier Sports

Over on Premier Sports is coverage of Celtic v Ferencvaros in Champions League qualifying. The Scottish champions are seeking to progress to the third qualifying stage with a win here.

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight but those with a BT subscription or Premier Sports subscription will have some exciting action to watch.

