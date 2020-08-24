Accessibility Links

What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

104828

After one of the longest football seasons ever, the 2019/20 campaign has finally ended – much later than had originally been planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures having taken place in August in a slightly different format than usual due to the delays, the past weekend saw the two finals played out.

On Friday night Sevilla managed to secure their sixth Europa League final triumph – and their fourth in seven years – after defeating Inter Milan in an exciting final, with an own-goal from former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku helping them to a 3-2 win.

Then on Sunday night Bayern Munich saw off the challenge of first-time finalists PSG, with a second half goal from Kingsley Coman enough to earn them a 1-0 victory.

And with the season now wrapped up, attention can turn to the following campagn – which has already stared up in some countries, including Scotland.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while BBC and Amazon Prime Video could hope to sink their teeth into more Premier League football in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

What games are free-to-air tonight?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans were treated to more free Premier League fixtures than ever before last year.

Of course the Premier League is on a break for now, but it’s not long until it gets back up and running again for the brand new 2020/21 season.

Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Article-widget-rail-thumb1

